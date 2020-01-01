Selangor's first team needs to be a bigger priority of the club

Selangor risk jeopardising their transformation process if their first team continues to underwhelm in the coming seasons.

The straw on the camel's back was the 6-1 humiliation at the hands of JDT last Saturday, but the rot was apparent earlier throughout the season.

Despite the Red Giants' decent records under former head coach B. Satiananthan in 2019, they have been underwhelming in their eight matches this season, recording two wins, four draws and two defeats, to be in eighth place in the Malaysia standings at the moment.

For a club that have shown positive changes on matters of operations, youth development and marketing, it is a shame that their first team, the final product of any club worth their salt, has not quite convinced critics as well as their own fans.

Satiananthan's contract had been terminated earlier this week, but the club need to do more to ensure that their Super League team can perform much better, and be an outfit that their supporters can be proud of.

These are the steps that should take in order to make their first team more competitive.

1) Hire a new foreign head coach

Despite Satiananthan's insistence, as the head of Malaysian professional football coaches association, that Malaysian clubs need to give a chance to local trainers, the 33-time champions need a good foreign coach who has never worked in the country before.

He needs to be able to motivate the squad and push them to do more, something that many of their past head coaches in the last decade have failed to do, despite having good players and Malaysia internationals on their roster.

The new coach also has to be someone who has never worked in the country, in order to avoid the team from being too affected and overawed by their recent past records, especially against good teams.

It is then good to know that the Red Giants have already realised the importance of hiring the right coach, judging from its technical director Michael Feichtenbeiner's interview with Stadium Astro on Wednesday, September 23.

"We are going to hire a young and energetic foreign coach to lead the team. But he also needs to have experience because Selangor are a big club that need a motivated and experienced trainer."

2) Take player recruitment duty out of club management's hands

It's true that Satiananthan does not bear all responsibility for the struggles of the first team, for one simple fact. He had joined as a last-minute replacement for club legend Mehmet Durakovic, who decided against a return to the side with whom he had won the Malaysia Cup as a player, and then as a coach. By the time Satiananthan put pen to paper, the club have signed many players to their roster already. As a result, throughout his stint, he has been fielding players who who do not quite fit his tactics, as well as those are injury-prone and inconsistent.

In Goal's past interviews with the club officials, they have revealed plans to create new posts such as technical director (now filled by Feichtenbeiner), head of sports science and recruitment director. But last month, club secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon told Goal that these posts will be left vacant for the time being, due to financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

While that is understandable, the club must understand that a good coach can only do so much with players that he did not sign himself, especially when they do not suit his preferred gameplay style. The club board under president Tengku Amir Shah have proven to be decent administrators so far, but it is evident that they lack the technical knowledge to assist the first team. They need to come up with the money to hire a proper recruitment/scouting director, who will work together with the head coach in identifying potential and suitable signings to their roster.

3) Communicate their plans to fans better

While the club's commitment to transforming the club is admirable, they have to always keep in mind that the average fan in Malaysia only wants to see results on the pitch, something that only their first team can deliver. Sure, gunning for instant success is not what they are trying to do, but they must look into constantly reminding the supporters of this (while still showing improvements on the pitch).

Their fan engagement programmes have been great, especially their social media work, but they also need to use it to make sure that simplistic and inaccurate narratives on the first team do not gain footing on social media and sway their fans' opinion, by publishing messages and statements by the club officials. On top of this, they also need to meet their supporters face-to-face in townhall sessions more often (one was held late last year) to approach those whose online presence are limited.

But equally importantly, club president Tengku Amir also needs to capitalise on the effect that he has on the public as a royalty, just by being seen. It is admirable that he wants to do the right thing by letting the club be handled by those he has appointed, but a reassuring statement or two by him for the fans through the club's social media can do wonders in calming things down when things get too heated.

The former Malaysian giants need to keep a closer eye on their first team, despite needing to rebuild on all fronts. Even if their future is with their reserve team in the Malaysia , their impatient fans are not going to take many more underwhelming seasons, much less humiliating defeats in the top tier. If these keep happening, they will start feeling like they are bing scammed for their season pass, ticket, as well as merchandise purchase, while the board's competence and fitness will again come into question, with the fans in the end simply staying away. If it gets to this point, the transformation efforts would have been for naught.