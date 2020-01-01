FA Cup: Yanga SC's Makame expects tough quarter-final vs Kagera Sugar

The Sugar Millers claimed a 3-0 win when the two teams last met in the league

Yanga SC midfielder Abdulaziz Makame is optimistic his team will get past Kagera Sugar in the quarter-finals of the .

The two teams were pooled together in the last eight of the domestic Cup where the eventual winner will represent in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The 24-year-old explained why it is going to be a difficult game for either side.

"Knockout competitions are always unpredictable because it can go either way," Makame told Goal.

"This is a competition which every team gives the best to advance to the next round. We are prepared to play Kagera, but I am sure they are prepared as well which makes it tough and entertaining.

"However, we are determined to play in continental competitions next season and the best way to do it is by winning the FA Cup. It will be our motivation against Kagera."

The two teams met on January 15 in the Tanzania Mainland League and against all odds, the Sugar Millers managed to get a 3-0 win against Timu ya Wananchi.

Yanga fell behind after Yusuf Mhilu's strike early in the first half before conceding the other two in the second half, courtesy of Ahly Ramadhan and Peter Mwalyanzi.

It was Belgian Luc Eymael's first league match in charge after being appointed the coach of the 27-time champions in December 2019.

"It was a painful defeat for us because our aim was to chase the league title," Makame recalled.

"In the FA Cup quarter-finals, I understand [Kagera] will be motivated by the league win and they will want to cause an upset. But as I stated, we want to represent the nation in Caf Confederation Cup matches meaning we will push harder to get a win."

The Jangwani-based team has won the competition four times, with the last triumph coming in the 2015/16 season.

On Tuesday, June 30, the first match will be between fourth-placed Namungo against Alliance. The game will be played at Uwanja wa Majaliwa in Lindi.

Yanga will host Kagera on the same day at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On Wednesday, July 1, minnows Sahare All-Stars will be at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga against Ndanda FC. The latter come into the match as favourites owing to their undoubted quality in the squad compared to the second-tier side.

The biggest match, arguably, will be played on the same day at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and will be between Azam FC, who are the defending champions, and league leaders Simba SC.