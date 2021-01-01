FA Cup: Yanga SC qualify for last eight after controversial win over Tanzania Prisons

Mwadui also defeated Coastal Union to make it to the latter stages of the competition

Yanga SC have sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup competition after their 1-0 win over Tanzania Prisons at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Friday.

Yacouba Songne was the hero for Timu ya Wananchi as his goal secured the quarter-final berth for his side.

With the competition being Wananchi's most realistic chance of winning silverware in this season after their inconsistency handed rivals Simba SC top position in the Tanzania Mainland League campaign.

However, it was not easy as the administrative side gave their best and ensured the first half ended goalless.

In the second half, Wananchi upped their tempo hoping to break Prison's stubborn defence.

They managed to get a breakthrough in the 55th minute when Songne managed to get behind the back four before converting a precise effort after Saidi Ntibazonkiza's pass.

It was a goal that lowered the pressure on the players and fans in equal measure.

In the 72nd minute, Jeremia Juma was brought down in the danger zone by Lamine Moro. It looked a clear penalty and many expected the referee to hand Prisons a spot-kick, but it was not the case as the referee waved play on amid protests by the Administrative side's players.

Despite late pressure, Yanga held on to advance, albeit controversially.

Mwadui also made it to the last eight after defeating Coastal Union 2-0 at Mwadui Complex.

Rashid Roshwa opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute when he capitalized on poor defending at the back. Wallace Kiango had played a good ball from the right flank but the clearance went as far as the forward, who did not hesitate to convert.

The provider became the scorer 10 minutes later, this time around beating his marker with pace before shooting past the custodian.

Yanga SC XI: Metacha Mnata, Kibwana Shomari, Adeyum Saleh, Abdallah Haji, Lamine Moro, Zawadi Mauya, Ditram Nchimbi, Carlos Carlinhos, Piston Abdul, Saidi Ntibazonkiza, Yacouba Songne.

Tanzania Prisons XI: Jeremia Kisubi, Michael Ismail, Benjamin Asukile, Vedastus Mwihambi, Nurdin Chona, Jumanne Nimkaza, Salumu Kimenya, Ezekia Mwashilindi, Mohamed Mkopi, Jeremia Juma, Lambart Sabiyanka