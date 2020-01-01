FA Cup: 'To avoid heartbreak Yanga SC should play Simba Queens' - Mgosi taunts

The former striker believes Wekundu wa Msimbazi are too good for their bitter rivals

Coach Mussa Hassan Mgosi has taken a jibe at Yanga SC saying their quality is too low for Simba SC and the best they can do is try and find a way to play Simba Queens in the .

The former striker is in charge of the Msimbazi based women's team and on Friday he helped them to a 5-1 win against Yanga Princess in a game played at Uhuru Stadium.

"Simba showed top quality when they played Azam FC [in the 2-0 win]," Mgosi told Mwanaspoti regarding the Wekundu wa Msimbazi win over the holders in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

"If I was a Yanga official, a walkover would have been the best thing to do, or maybe write to Football Federation (TFF) and request to play Simba Queens instead of their male counterparts."

The 34-year-old believes the Tanzania Mainland League champions will dominate the proceedings in the Kariakoo Derby and Timu ya Wananchi fans will leave early.

"I do not see any chance of Yanga defeating Simba in this game," Mgosi continued.

"All I understand is that Simba mean business and will be aiming at dominating and getting early goals. If they maintain their technique and play as planned, I am sure Yanga fans will leave the stadium early.

"Now to avoid that from happening, Yanga should play with Simba Queens."

The Kariakoo Derby will be played at the National Stadium from 5 pm with the winners advancing to the final where they play Namungo who beat Sahare All-Stars by a solitary goal on Saturday.

Earlier on, the Tanzanian government confirmed only 30,000 tickets will be available for the derby to be played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"Covid-19 is not completely eradicated in the country that is why we still need to take precautions hence 30,000 is a good number during this period," the Government's Director of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports Yusuph Singo said.

"Those who will not have tickets should just remain in their homes and watch the game via television since we will not allow people to congregate outside the venue and we will have enough security personnel to facilitate that."

The government also increased ticket prices for the fans keen to watch the derby with VIP A, B, and C tickets going for 30,000/-, 25,000/- and 20,000/-, respectively, while those who will occupy ordinary seats will pay 10,000/-.

"We hope the Covid-19 pandemic will end soon and after that then normal attendance will be allowed," Singo concluded.