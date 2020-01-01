FA Cup: TFF reveals new quarter-finals dates, venues for competition

The overall winner will represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup next season

The Football Federation (TFF) has pushed forward the dates for the resumption of the , from June 27/28 to June 31 and July 1.

Eight teams have made it to the quarter-finals with the eventual winner getting a slot to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup. The top four teams are all still in the competition hoping to go all the way to the final.

On the last Tuesday of the month, the first match will be between fourth-placed Namungo against Alliance. The game will be played at Uwanja wa Majaliwa in Lindi.

More teams

The second match of the day will be between Young Africans and Kagera Sugar. Timu ya Wananchi will be aiming at avenging the 3-0 loss suffered in the first round of the Tanzania Mainland League. The two top tier sides will play at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On Wednesday, July 1, minnows Sahare All-Stars will be at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga against Ndanda FC. The latter come into the match as favourites owing to their undoubted quality in the squad as compared to the second-tier side.

The biggest match, arguably, will be played on the same day at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, and will be between Azam FC, who are the defending champions, and league leaders Simba SC.

This is the fifth time the two teams will be meeting in the 2019/20 season - interestingly, the Chamazi based side have not defeated Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the earlier encounters.

The last time the two teams met was in the league when the 20-time league champions won the match 3-2.

In an initial interview with Goal, Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemamu stated it will be a tough game and provided his reasons.

Article continues below

"These are two big teams that have invested in the game and we will see tactical approach and stiff competition. It will not be an easy outing for either team, it will be tough," Rweyemamu said.

"Yes, we have defeated them four times this year in all competitions, but it does not mean it will not be a walk on the part.

"However, this competition is most important because it also gives the overall winner an opportunity to play in Caf Confederation Cup. We are not guaranteed to play Caf because we still have not won the league."