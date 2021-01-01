FA Cup: Tanzania Prisons will beat Yanga SC by two or three goals - Kazumba

The administrative side will host Wananchi at Nelson Mandela Stadium in the last eight of the annual competition

Tanzania Prisons assistant coach Shaban Kazumba is confident his charges will eliminate Yanga SC from the FA Cup.

The administrative side sealed their place in the fifth round of the competition after a 3-1 win over Sahare All-Stars while Wananchi advanced after a hard-fought win over Ken Gold.

In the last meeting, the teams settled for a 1-1 draw in the Tanzania Mainland League assignment.

"This time around, we will win against them by two or three goals," Kazumba said.

"They are a good team and we want to play them because they play good football as well. In the last meeting, they were lucky to get a point from us but we have an opportunity to make things better in the FA Cup."

The tactician went on to explain how the players reacted after learning they will play Timu ya Wananchi in the fifth round of the competition.

"When my players knew they will play Yanga, they were happy; it was a morale booster," Kazumba added.

"They were keen to get another chance to play with Yanga at home, and they have been granted their wish. It will not be easy for our opponents [to eliminate us at Nelson Mandela Stadium, Sumbawanga]."

The quarter-finals will be played on April 3 and 4.

Defending champions Simba SC also qualified for the last eight after a 3-0 win over second-tier side African Lyon at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The champions scored their goals through Ibrahim Ajibu, who scored a brace, and Perfect Chikwende.

Despite the changes, the Msimbazi-based charges opened the scoring after just 10 minutes thanks to Ajibu's strike.

In the 21st minute, Meddie Kagere had a chance to put his name on the score sheet when the hosts conceded a penalty. Zimbabwean Chikwende was brought down in the danger zone and the referee awarded the visitors a penalty.

However, the Rwandan failed to hit the target, and Lyon survived.

But it was not for long - in the 44th minute, Larry Bwalya unleashed a fierce strike that goalkeeper Bwanaheri Abdallah parried. The rebound went as far as Ajibu, who tapped home to double the advantage.

Lyon were lucky not to have conceded more in the first half as the reigning champions wasted chances. After the break, the second-tier side looked more organised, but it was Simba again who scored their third in the 63rd minute to advance.