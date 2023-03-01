FA Cup quarter-final draw results: Man Utd & Man City kept apart while League Two Grimsby face Brighton

There will not be an FA Cup quarter-final Manchester derby, though United and City could still meet later in the competition.

Man Utd and Man City both at home

Man City get to face ex-player Kompany

Brighton get favourable match-up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester teams have been kept apart - through their respective fanbases may be pleased that such a tough potential game is delayed until later in the tournament. City may have the most interesting storyline of the round as defender Vincent Kompany, now managing Burnley, will return to the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, Brighton will host League Two Grimsby Town and Sheffield United will host Blackburn in an all-Championship affair.

Below are the results of the FA Cup draw on Wednesday...

Date Match TV channel Mar 17-19 Manchester City vs Burnley TBC Mar 17-19 Manchester United vs Fulham TBC Mar 17-19 Brighton vs Grimsby Town TBC Mar 17-19 Sheffield United vs Blackburn TBC

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is guaranteed to be a new FA Cup champion this season with last year's winners Liverpool already eliminated.

WHAT NEXT? The FA Cup quarter-final games are expected to take place between March 17 and March 19.