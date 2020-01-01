FA Cup: Namungo defeat Sahare All-Stars to qualify for final

On Sunday, Simba SC and Yanga SC will meet at the National Stadium to determine who advances is the other finalist

Sahare All-Stars' exciting adventure in the came to an abrupt end on Saturday after falling by a solitary goal to Mainland League side Namungo FC.

The two teams were meeting for the first time in the competition's history, but it was the top-flight side that came into the match as clear favourites.

All-Stars had sealed the semi-final berth after eliminating Ndanda FC in a shootout while Namungo defeated Alliance FC 2-0 on their way to the last four. On paper, it looked like an easy match for the league's fourth-placed side.

The first-half was a balanced affair with both teams playing cautiously to avoid conceding.

After putting up a brave fight for the better part of the game, a Sahare concentration lapse allowed the opponents to get what turned out to be the winning goal when Charles Manyama managed to beat the custodian and break the hearts of the fans of the second-tier side.

Despite putting up a spirited performance to get an equalizer, perhaps a lack of experience in top-flight football and poor finishing came back to haunt Sahare All-Stars.

Namungo will have to wait for the second semi-final match on Sunday between Simba SC and Yanga SC to find out who their opponents will be.

It will be the third Kariakoo Derby in all competitions this season. The initial two were in the league.

Earlier on, the Tanzanian government confirmed only 30,000 tickets will be available for the derby to be played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

"The Covid-19 is not completely eradicated in the country that is why we still need to take precautions hence 30,000 is a good number during this period," Government's Director of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports Yusuph Singo said as quoted by Daily News.

"Those who will not have tickets should just remain at their homes and watch the game via television since we will not allow people to congregate outside the venue and we will have enough security personnel to facilitate that."

The government also increased ticket prices for the fans keen to watch the derby with VIP A, B, and C tickets going for 30,000/-, 25,000/- and 20,000/-, respectively, while those who will occupy ordinary seats will pay 10,000/-.

"We hope the Covid-19 pandemic will end soon and after that then normal attendance will be allowed," Singo concluded.



