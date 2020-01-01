FA Cup: Kahata insists Simba SC won't relax after winning league title

Wekundu wa Msimbazi won the quarter-final match to set another Kariakoo Derby with sworn rivals Yanga SC

winger Francis Kahata has revealed Simba SC had to be at their best to eliminate defending champions Azam FC from the .

Clatous Chama and John Bocco were on target for Wekundu wa Msimbazi to send home the Chamazi based side and advance to the semi-finals where they are scheduled to play four-time champions and sworn rivals Yanga SC.

It was the fifth time the Msimbazi based side won against the third-placed team in the league in all competitions this season.

"Azam is a good side with equally good players, and winning against them does not lower their quality," Kahata told Goal on Thursday.

"Simba had better preparations and took their opponents with the seriousness they deserve. There was no complacency and we are happy to have made it to the last four and keeping the double-dream alive.

"Now we are focusing on our semi-final game [against Yanga SC] hoping to get a positive outcome."

It will be the third time Yanga and Simba will be meeting in the Kariakoo Derby. In the last two, there has been a draw and a win, in favour of Yanga.

Kahata played a vital part as Simba bagged their third consecutive league title this season and their 21st in general. However, the winger insists they are still keen on bagging maximum points in the remaining matches.

"I take the opportunity to thank the fans, management and the technical bench for playing a huge role in helping us successfully defend the title," the Kenyan added.

"We are remaining with six league matches, and we are going all the way to ensure we win. No complacency, we have to take all matches with the seriousness they deserve.

"So those who think we will get our feet off the peddle after winning the title are wrong."

The FA Cup semi-final is scheduled for July 11-12 with the overall winner playing in the Caf Confederation Cup.

In another semi-final match, Sahare All-Stars will play Namungo.

Yanga had qualified on Tuesday after seeing off Kagera Sugar 2-1 while Namungo FC eliminated Alliance FC 2-0. Namungo’s opponents Sahare All-Stars defeated outfit Ndanda FC to book their slot in the final four.