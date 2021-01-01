FA Cup: Holders Simba SC handed African Lyon as Namungo set date with Mbeya City

The winner of the competition will represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup

Defending Tanzania FA Cup champions Simba SC have been paired with African Lyon in the round of 32 draw conducted on Tuesday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are aiming at successfully retaining the trophy they won last season after defeating Namungo 2-1 in the final. But they will have to get past the second-tier side to ensure they get a chance of achieving their target.

The 2019/20 finalists Namungo will play Tanzania Mainland League strugglers Mbeya City. The latter are currently in the relegation zone after collecting 14 points from the 18 matches played.

League leaders Yanga SC, who were bundled from last year's edition in the semis by their rivals Simba, have a relatively easier task against Kengold FC.

Another interesting fixture will be between Mtibwa Sugar and JKT Tanzania as well as Mwadui FC who will host Gwambina FC.

Administrative side Ruvu Shooting have been handed a task against former top-tier side Mbao FC. The latter will be at home and will be aiming at capitalizing on the home ground.

The winner of the competition will represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup competition in the 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, Namungo will play Primeiro de Agosto of Angola in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup. The FA Cup finalists, who are making a first appearance at this stage, will play away before a home match against the Angolan outfit on February 12 and 21.

Namungo – under a new coach Hemed Morocco – earned a slot in the play-off phase after a 5-3 aggregate win over El-Hilal Obayed.

Article continues below

Stephen Kwame Sey had scored in the first leg which they won 2-0. Sey, Blaise Bigirimana and Edward Charles Manyama scored the three important goals for Namungo in the second leg tie that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Primeiro de Agosto, on the other hand, dropped to the Confederation Cup after they were defeated by South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

FA Cup round of 32 full fixture:

Mtibwa Sugar vs JKT Tanzania

Namungo vs Mbeya City

Mwadui FC vs Gwambina FC

Coastal Union vs Ihefu FC

Arusha FC vs Mashujaa FC

Rhino Rangers vs Tunduru Korosho

Eagle Stars vs Kagera Sugar

Yanga SC vs Kengold FC

Polisi Tanzania vs Kwamndolwa FC

Dodoma Jiji FC vs Kipigwe FC

KMC FC vs Kurugenzi FC

Azam FC vs Mbuni FC

Sahare All-Stars vs Tanzania Prisons

Biashara United vs Trans Camp