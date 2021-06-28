FA Cup: Azam captain Morris explains costly mistake against Simba SC

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will play Yanga SC in the final of the annual competition after beating the Ice-cream Makers, and their captain has now reacted

Azam FC captain Aggrey Morris believes concentration lapses were the reason why his team were knocked out of the FA Cup by defending champions Simba SC.

The two Tanzanian heavyweights were tied 0-0 until the 90th minute of the seme-final when the Ice-cream Makers conceded a foul in the danger zone.

The resultant free-kick was taken by Mnyama vice-captain Hussein Mohammed and Mozambique forward Luis Miquissone easily beat Uganda shot-stopper Mathias Kigonya to send the fans at Majimaji Grounds in Songea to wild celebrations.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will now play Yanga SC in the final aiming at successfully retaining the crown.

What did Azam captain say?

"It was a tough game to both teams, but we lost concentration late into the game and Simba fully capitalised on it to win the match," Morris told Goal.

"From the first whistle it was obvious, any team that will have concentration lapses will lose the game, unfortunately, that team has happened to be us."

The veteran centre-back has further expressed his optimism on guiding the 2014 Tanzania Mainland League champions to a major trophy before hanging up his boots.

"This is not my last season with the club, I have an ongoing contract which I intend to honour," Morris continued.

"I opted to retire from the national team so that I can have more time for the club.

"It hurts when you fail to challenge for top honours and it is even worse when you are a leader. My time is almost coming and I want to win something. It is football, things happen, and our main focus now should be on the new season hoping to perform better than this one."

What did Simba say?

"We are happy with the win, the preparations have been good and everyone is delighted for making it to the final," Hussein said after the match.

"It is also exciting with the fact that we will be playing our sworn rivals [Yanga]. It makes the final even more interesting.

"The season is almost ending but we want to conclude it on a high. It is the best thing we can do."

Simba are aiming at winning both the league title and the FA Cup and are on target to do so, considering they have a six-point lead at the top of the league table.