'F*ck racism!' - Inter's Romelu Lukaku calls for 'real' action after abuse at Juventus

Inter's Romelu Lukaku has spoken out since being racially abused by Juventus fans on Tuesday, offering one clear message: "F*ck racism".

The in-form Belgian forward took his tally to five goals in four games for club and country with his stoppage-time equaliser from the spot, keeping Inter's Coppa Italia semi-final tie finely poised ahead of the second leg.

But the match has since made headlines for the wrong reasons. A group of Juventus fans behind Mattia Perin's goal directed monkey chants and gestures towards Lukaku, first in an attempt to put the striker off before doing so in anger over his successful penalty.

Lukaku saw red for his alleged provocative celebration in response to such behaviour, actions which his agency Roc Nation Sports International came out to denounce.

Lukaku has since taken to Instagram to call on authorities and Serie A to do more to combat racism.

"History repeats," the striker wrote. "[I've] been through it in 2019.. and 2023 again.. I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone… Thank you for the supportive messages. F*ck racism."

Indeed, Lukaku's reference to history repeating itself reflects an endemic problem in Italian football, with Lecce's Samuel Umtiti also racially abused in January of this year.

Mario Balotelli, one of the most vehemently abused during his time in Serie A by supporters from his own country, stood in solidarity with Lukaku by commenting with a black first emoji.

Many others also offered their support, such as Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi, Chelsea's Reece James and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, who himself has been subject to repeated racist abuse across Spanish football.

Inter released their own supportive statement on Twitter, insisting that they "stand united against racism and all forms of discrimination" as "brothers and sisters of the world".

Juventus, meanwhile, announced that they are "collaborating with police" to try and apprehend the perpetrators inside the Allianz Arena.