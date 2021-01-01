Eze scores and assists to help Crystal Palace end winless run against Sheffield United

The Anglo-Nigerian made a key contribution for the Eagles against Paul Heckingbottom’s men at Bramall Lane

Eberechi Eze scored and provided an assist as Crystal Palace secured a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The midfielder was handed a starting role in the encounter and helped Roy Hodgson’s men end their four-game winless run.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha, Senegal defender Cheikhou Kouyate and Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp also started the game for Palace.

Eze has been delivering eye-catching performances since he teamed up with the Eagles last summer from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Palace did not waste time in scoring in the encounter, utilizing the first chance that came their way in the second minute.

Eze beat his markers before setting up Christian Benteke who fired a fine shot that was deflected into the back of the net.

Crystal Palace came close to double their lead in the 25th minute when Eze unleashed a ferocious shot but his effort was blocked.

Schlupp also had a chance to put the ball into the back of the net in the 27th minute but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was at the right place at the right time to save the effort.

Crystal Palace continued to push to double their lead after the restart of the second half but struggled to beat the compatible defense of Sheffield United.

They, however, got a chance in the 88th minute when Eze dribbled past his markers before firing a shot that was deflected into the back of the net.

The effort sealed Palace's win and ensured they moved to 13th spot on the Premier League table with 41 points from 34 games.

Besides his goals, Eze made three passes, completed five dribbles, and had 55 touches on the ball for the duration he lasted.

The Anglo-Nigerian has now scored four goals and provided five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

Zaha played for the duration of the game while Schlupp was replaced in the 77th minute by Jairo Riedewald.

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew was brought on in the 75th minute for Andros Townsend and made his contribution.

Eze will hope to continue his impressive form when Palace take on Southampton in their next league game on May 11.