Yidah: Yanga SC not interested to sign Kariobangi Sharks star – Eymael

The Belgian coach has rubbished transfer reports linking his team with the Kenyan player in the next window

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has dismissed reports they are keen to sign player Sven Yidah.

Reports have increasingly linked the giants to the services of the Kenyan ( ) midfielder ahead of next season.

However, coach Eymael has now told Goal he doesn't know the player and has not shortlisted him on his transfer list for the coming transfer window.

“I don’t even know the player from Sharks, and I have never seen him play, so it will be impossible for Yanga to buy a player they don’t know,” Eymael told Goal when asked about the rumours linking his side with the player.

“Before I left for , I recommended a list of different players, one or two players from Rwanda, one from Belgium, one from Burundi, one or two players from , also one player from .

"I did not list the Sharks player in my list, so I don’t know where those rumours are coming from.”

On Monday, Eymael told Goal he will go for the signing of Simba SC player Clatous Chama if the club adjusts the asking price for his services.

Simba have already warned clubs seeking to sign the Zambian player they will be compelled to pay more than 800m/- for his services.

“It is not that we are not interested but I think they [Simba] put a buyout clause I think 350, 000 dollars,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

"I don’t know exactly the figure. There are a lot of rumours and I don’t say I am not interested in the player, [if he] wants to come to our team it is fine if the price tag is reduced.”

The Belgian coach is keen to bolster his squad so that he can challenge rivals Simba SC for the Mainland Premier League title next season.