Eymael: Yanga SC struggled to beat JKT Tanzania, the pitch was bouncing like popcorns

The Belgian tactician hits out at the condition of the pitch as the Jangwani-based giants dropped points in a league match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has once again blamed the condition of the pitch for the team’s dropped points against JKT in a Mainland match on Wednesday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants were forced to come from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw in what was the only encounter in Tanzania's top-flight on the day.

Michael Aidan scored the opener for JKT before Patrick Sibomana equalised for Team ya Wananchi in the second half. Yanga found themselves trailing after Aidan's long-range shot, from the right-hand flank, found its way into the top corner.

An outstretched keeper Metacha Mnata could not keep the strike at bay as his defenders looked helplessly on. This is the first goal the Wananchi conceded since the restart of the league as they had won the first match against Mwadui FC by a 1-0 margin.

The Belgian tactician has hit out at the condition of the Dodoma grounds saying it was bouncing like popcorns denying his players the chance to play their passing game.

“It was a very tough game, very difficult pitch, bouncing everywhere, the ball was bouncing like popcorns and they have a very small changing room, where the opponent could enter to go the washroom, there was only one washroom and very small,” Eymael told Goal on Thursday.

“I was talking to my boys at the half-time break and even the referee managed to enter and go to the washroom, I have never seen that in my life, very small changing room and very bad pitch the ball bouncing everywhere but one point is better than nothing.

“They scored a lucky goal but we couldn’t play our style of play because the pitch was bouncing and the ball could not settle, and we also got a red card, I call it a reckless red card but we have apologised to the opposing player on what happened to him.”

Coach Luc Eymael kept faith in his strikers who started against Mwadui as Gnamien Yikpe, who has had questions asked about his ability to help Yanga, and David Molinga both started from the bench.

The draw means Yanga will remain third with 55 points as they attempt to catch up with second-placed Azam FC, while the hard-fought result will see JKT reach 43 points, two fewer than sixth-placed Polisi Tanzania.