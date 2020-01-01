Eymael: Yanga SC delighted to play on a better pitch against Azam FC

The Belgian coach had a smile on his face after learning they will play the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ at the National Stadium

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael is delighted they are returning to Dar es Salaam to take on Azam FC in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have already played two away matches since the top-flight resumed – managing a 1-0 win against Mwadui FC in Shinyanga and securing a 1-1 draw against JKT in Dodoma.

On both occasions, the Belgian coach blamed the condition of the pitch for the results, insisting his players are denied the chance to play their passing game because of the bouncing grounds.

Against JKT, Eymael revealed to Goal his side struggled to play their usual game because the playing surface was bouncing like popcorn.

“It was a very tough game, very difficult pitch, bouncing everywhere, the ball was bouncing like popcorn and they have a very small changing room, where the opponent could enter to go the washroom, there was only one washroom and very small,” Eymael told Goal on Thursday.

“I was talking to my boys at the half-time break and even the referee managed to enter and go to the washroom, I have never seen that in my life, very small changing room and very bad pitch the ball bouncing everywhere but one point is better than nothing.”

Eymael has now told Goal he is happy they will play Azam at the National Stadium, which he described as “a big stadium with a good playing surface.”

“We must be ready for Azam game on Sunday and we finally play in the big stadium and a good pitch so our fans should expect a free-flowing game, a better game than from the first two matches,” Eymael told Goal on Friday.

“My players are always fond to playing a passing game and that is my philosophy but when you get onto a bouncing pitch then it becomes difficult for them to play their game.

"I like the National Stadium because the playing surface is well kept and we can now play freely without any problems.”

On how prepared they are to face Azam, Eymael said: “We are getting ready and I know it is going to be a difficult battle but my only hope is that we play our game, if we do so, then Azam will be in for trouble.”

Yanga will be keen to get a win and overtake Azam for the second spot on the 20-team league table.