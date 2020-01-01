Eymael: Yanga SC defender cried after draw against Mtibwa Sugar

The Belgian coach reveals to Goal how one of his defenders broke into tears after the draw against the Sugar Millers

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed one of his defenders, whom he wishes not to name, was moved to tears after his mistake denied the team a chance to beat Mtibwa Sugar.

The Jangwani Street-giants are fighting to finish the season in second position and are now battling for the spot with Azam FC as they are tied on 69 points with only one match remaining to the end of the season.

Yanga had the best chance to go a point ahead of Azam against the Sugar Millers on Thursday but they squandered the chance after drawing 1-1, going down in the 28th minute when Haruna Charongo scored for Mtibwa before Adeyum Ahmed equalised for them in the 83rd minute.

Eymael has now revealed to Goal it will be their fault if they don’t end the season in position two and also confirmed one of his defenders was pained for the goal they conceded in Morogoro.

“I know about yesterday [Thursday]…you know when God gives you the opportunity to finish second three times and you don't stay at that place ...it is your mistake,” Eymael told Goal on Friday.

“Look again the stupid goal we conceded on Wednesday...a big gift from my defender...he was crying after the game...but it was too late.

“In life you don t have to live with regrets when you have the chance you have to take it. Okay there were certainly two clear penalties for us [big handball of their defenders in their box] but we know how officiating is here..so....it is very sad for the fans, but okay at least Yanga will be in the Caf Confederation Cup next year.”

Eymael further admitted he was not satisfied with the team’s position insisting though he joined them when Simba SC had opened a huge gap, they deserve to finish second on the log.

“With or without me ...no problem, it is sure I m a not satisfied because I m a competitor and that I should have preferred to finish second and got a spot in ...and win one more trophy but when I arrived the gap was very big between Simba and Yanga. [We were] in number six.”

Yanga will end the season with an away clash against Lipuli FC on Sunday.