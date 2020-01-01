Eymael: Yanga SC coach insists Morrison must apologise to teammates

The Ghanaian switched off his phone and went on to miss the league restart for the 27-time champions

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael believes Bernard Morrison must apologise to the team after skipping the Mainland League restart.

The Ghanaian was not part of the team that won by a solitary goal against Mwadui in Shinyanga and will also miss Tuesday's match away to JKT Tanzania in Dodoma.

The Belgian has now revealed what he is expecting from the player after a phone conversation that lasted almost an hour.

"It was a mistake from [Morrison] to skip our league restart and he has admitted," Eymael told Mwanaspoti.

"There are no two ways about it, he has to apologise to the entire team, technical bench and the fans as well.

"It is a fact when I arrived many things were not in place and it was up to me as the head coach to put the house in order, for the team to work together in harmony.

"Morrison was one of the problems and he was not part of the team in Shinyanga; I did not get enough time to understand where the main problem was and had to leave without him."

The 60-year-old tactician has also warned the player against feeling special in the team, stating matches are not won individually.

"Even if you had two Cristiano Ronaldo, two Lionel Messi and two Sergio Ramos, there is no way they can win against a team comprising of 11 players, they will lose," Eymael added.

"Morrison is arguably the best player at Yanga, however, he needs other players to shine. It is all about cooperation with other players as well; Yanga is a team, not a one-man show."

On Tuesday, Yanga will be playing against JKT Tanzania hoping to bag maximum points, and their communication officer Hassan Bumbuli admitted it will be a tough match, but they are going for nothing less than a win.

"We respect [JKT Tanzania] they are a good team, and to be honest we respect all our opponents," Bumbuli told journalists.

"All teams are tough to beat especially at this time when they are chasing their objectives. However, we all know Yanga is a big, established and historic team and will do absolutely everything to win especially on the pitch.

"Like our game [on Saturday] against Mwadui, it was tough but we won; we scored two goals, we were denied one but still managed to get maximum points by the 1-0 win.

"We are one team determined to get maximum points regardless of the opponent we are playing against. For instance Prisons, they were unbeaten by the time we played them in the first round, but we defeated them.

"So regardless of how good JKT are, we just want to go there, beat them and return to Dar es Salaam with maximum points."