Eymael: Yanga SC coach finally lands in Tanzania ahead of league resumption

The Belgian tactician arrived safely in Dar es Salaam but was surprised as no one from the club showed up to pick him

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael arrived in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday ready for the return of the Mainland .

The Belgian coach, who relocated to his native country after the top-flight was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, touched down at the Julius Nyerere Airport in Dar es Salaam at 1.30 pm after a gruelling trip that took him to , Frankfurt Airport and a stopover in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Eymael's arrival came just a day after Yanga travelled to Shinyanga in readiness for their first league match against Mwadui on Saturday.

More teams

However, Goal understands there were no Yanga officials at the airport to receive the coach, who has on many occasions accused the club of not facilitating his quick return to .

A source who was at the airport told Goal: “I was at the airport and no one from Yanga showed up to pick their coach despite knowing he was due to arrive from .

“The coach also looked disappointed after realising there was no one to pick him up. It is actually a well-wisher who called out a taxi for him and it is what he used to move from the airport to the hotel.”

Eymael will most likely miss the team’s first match in Shinyanga as the rest of the squad had already travelled on Wednesday via a flight.

Yanga assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa, who is sitting in for the former Black coach, is confident they will return to Dar es Salaam with maximum points.

“We have worked hard to rectify a few mistakes which cropped up during our defeat to KMC in a friendly and I am sure the boys are ready to take on Mwadui and return home with maximum points,” Mkwasa told reporters.

Article continues below

“We are missing a number of players the likes of Morrison, who is left behind because of domestic issues but I am confident the squad we have will win the match.

“I also want to say that Mwadui is a good team, we will not underrate them as they will be playing at home but Yanga is also a big team which never mind whether playing home or away, the most important thing is to win the match.”

Yanga will face Mwadui at Kambarage Stadium on Saturday.