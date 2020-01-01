Eymael wants more from Yanga SC after ending winless run

The Belgian coach has challenged his players to keep the winning run going until the end of the season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has urged his players to string together a run of victories after they beat Alliance FC 2-0 in a Mainland match on Saturday.

Yanga had gone for four matches without a win, managing four successive draws and the win against Alliance has elated coach Eymael, who has demanded his players to win the remaining matches in the league season.

“We pulled a superb win against Alliance and now I want my players to keep the run going,” Eymael told Goal.

“It was not easy to end the run of four defeats as my players have really tried hard, they get everything right but the results have not been good for us.”

The Belgian trainer bemoaned his team's missed chances, especially in the first half of the game against Alliance by saying: “It was sad to see we had to wait for [Ditram] Nchimbi to come in to convert the created chances to goals.

“Our opponents had minimal opportunities to score since we succeeded to dominate them while lauding his goalkeeper Metacha Mnata for his brilliance on his guarding area.”

The 27-time champions face Mbao FC on Tuesday at the same venue in the city before hosting their long-time traditional rivals Simba SC on March 8 at the 60,000-capacity National Stadium.

Eymael has, however, revealed he will rest some key players against Mbao as he usually does so others can have an opportunity to play.

The win against Alliance saw Yanga cling to the fourth slot on the log with 44 points from 23 games; two points adrift third-placed Namungo FC who have claimed 46 points after 24 outings.