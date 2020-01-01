Eymael strict on Yanga SC stars to maintain their shape despite VPL break

The 60-year-old is keen on ensuring the 27-time champions are prepared to compete after the break

Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael has revealed he is monitoring several top stars to ensure they stick to their given training program despite the Vodacom (VPL) break.

Lamine Moro, Bernard Morrison, Juma Abdul, Haruna Niyonzima, Ditram Nchimbi, Said Juma, Patrick Sibomana and Papy Tshishimbi are the players who are closely monitored. The Belgian states he wants to ensure Wananchi remain in top form despite the suspension brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am following every player's progress while at home because I want the team to be in top shape once we resume," Eymael is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"I am keen on Moro, Morrison, Juma, Niyonzima, Ditram, Said, Sibomana, Papy for my technical reasons. I want to ensure they follow the latter instructions by the technical bench. But I usually get a detailed report every day on every player."

The 60-year-old has explained the reason behind ensuring players are at their best.

"We want to maintain their form psychologically and physically; it will not be amusing to come and find players in a bad shape," he added.

"The team has to be ready to perform at any given time and that is why we have to continue preparing."

Yanga are currently third in the league with 51 points.