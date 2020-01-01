Eymael slams Yanga SC strikers for poor show against Lipuli FC

The Belgian coach blames his strikers for lacking speed and good passing despite winning the league match on Wednesday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has hit out at his strikers for a poor display in the Mainland match against Lipuli FC on Wednesday.

The two first-half goals by Mapinduzi Balama and Bernard Morrison were enough for Yanga to claim maximum points, while David Mwasa scored a set-piece which went into the back of the net, beating Yanga' s shot-stopper Metacha Mnata.

However, the Belgian coach has openly criticised his strikers for not playing according to instructions, especially in the second half of the contest.

"It was a bad second half for [Yanga] as my strikers did not do what I tasked them to do at half-time,” Eymael is quoted by Daily News.

“They simply did their own things. No speed, no good passing and lack of passing accuracy.”

Yanga skipper Papy Tshishimbi, meanwhile, conceded they did not play well enough in the second half, especially after letting their opponents score a goal.

“We were told before the game that Lipuli play a physical game hence we had to score early, something we excelled at in the first half,” Tshishimbi is also quoted by Daily News.

“But, after they scored one goal in the second half, they got confidence and troubled us but the most important thing is three points.”

The victory helped Yanga to climb to the third position with 34 points from their 17 matches. Above them are second-placed Azam FC and leaders Simba SC.

The Jangwani-based club will play their 18th match of the season against Ruvu Shooting at the same venue on Saturday.