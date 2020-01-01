Eymael: Simba SC will not beat Yanga SC with me at the helm

The Belgian reveals changes will be made at the end of the current campaign to make his charges better

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael has promised fans wins against sworn rivals Simba SC in any Kariakoo Derby.

The Belgian led the Jangwani side to their first win over Wekundu wa Msimbazi in eight attempts. On March 8, a Bernard Morrison first-half free-kick was enough to hand the 27-time champions their first win in the Kariakoo Derby since 2016.

"I had a tough time coming up with a good tactical play to help us win the game and give Yanga fans something to smile about," Eymael recalls as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"We had a few days to prepare for the game but I am happy my players managed to take the instructions well and delivered."

The veteran tactician has now promised to continue putting the smile on Wananchi fans' faces during the derbies.

"Winning these kinds of matches is not easy, but I believe we can dominate," he continued.

"I want to set a record by becoming the only Yanga SC coach not to have lost a game against Simba, it is the legacy I want to leave behind."

The 60-year-old has also revealed he will improve the team to ensure they have a competitive edge next season.

"We have to improve our squad; it is the norm in most teams at the end of every season. I have to write a report regarding the team and where to improve and I am glad some things are being worked on already," he added.

"I cannot reveal what we are changing, but I guarantee a better Yanga next season."

Goal understands the tactician is keen on improving his striking department. On several occasions, Eymael has publicly slammed his strikers for failing to finish the many scoring chances his midfielders create.

Wananchi are keen on bringing on board three new attackers to bolster the department.

Article continues below

Reports have it that they will also sign at most two midfielders and defenders to balance the team.

After falling short in the Mainland title race, Yanga are keen on winning the to stand a chance of taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

However, they will have to give their best to topple holders Azam FC, who are also keen on retaining the trophy, we as Simba, who are also still in the competition.