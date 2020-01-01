Eymael officially signs a short-term deal to handle Yanga SC

The Belgian coach reveals to Goal he has officially penned a contract to handle the Tanzanian giants

Luc Eymael has penned a short-term contract to handle Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The Belgian coach, who arrived in last Thursday, has exclusively confirmed to Goal he has signed an 18-month contract to coach the giants and will arrive with his former fitness trainer at Riedoh Berdien, who will be his assistant.

“I have signed for six months until the end of June and one more year but we are able to separate after six months,” Eymael told Goal.

“So we signed for 18 months but we can separate after six months in case any part tables a one-month notice. I have also arrived with my assistant coach whom I worked with while in and he has also signed a contract for the same period.”

The most travelled coach has promised Yanga fans he will do his best to make sure they compete for trophies alongside champions Simba SC and Azam FC.

“We will try to our best to bring back the glory days to Yanga,” Eymael continued.

“Rome was not built in one day but we will work very hard to bring a good style of playing football for Yanga and also try to compete with Simba and Azam for the titles on offer.

“I am settling in well in Tanzania, I have been to East Africa before and I don’t think I will have any issues. The fans have also given us a warm reception and we will try our best to make them happy.”

The 60-year-old joined Black in September last year but was released from his contract just after Christmas and the club has since appointed Cavin Johnson whilst confirming interest from Usuthu.

The experienced manager who also coached and Free State Stars in the South African top-flight took over at Lidoda Duvha after they had won just one of their first six games in the 2019/20 season.

Eymael, who also coached AFC Leopards of , could be in the dugouts when Yanga takes on Singida United in a Mainland match on Wednesday.