Eymael: If Yanga SC want to be a big club, they must bring their coach back

The Belgian coach shows his frustration as other foreign players and coaches make their way to Dar es Salaam for a restart

Luc Eymael has told Young Africans (Yanga SC) to prove they are now a big club by facilitating his return to ahead of the Mainland resumption.

The Tanzanian top-flight is set to restart on June 13 after it was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) already releasing fixtures for the remaining rounds of matches, Eymael has cut a frustrated figure back in where he relocated to when the league was suspended.

The former AFC coach has now stated he was ready to return to Dar es Salaam but the club officials were not serious to secure him an air ticket.

“As I told you, they [Yanga officials] are telling me that they cannot be able to book me an airplane ticket on the system, if you are not able to book me on the system then they should try to book my ticket online…simple you know,” Eymael told Goal on Tuesday.

“It is good to sign a deal with but if you want to be a big club, then, first of all, try to bring your coach back as soon as possible if you respect your coach, I see players of Simba SC they came back from everywhere, the coach of Azam FC also arrived from Romania, he travelled from Romania to Frankfurt, then to Ethiopia and finally in Dar es Salaam.

“It is the same trip I wanted to take back to Tanzania, Belgium to Frankfurt, then to Ethiopia back to Dar es Salaam but as you know, I don’t deal with itinerary stuff, it doesn’t belong to me but the club.”

Eymael continued: “I am not happy because everyone is back in Tanzania, I asked them to book me in a flight on Monday but they did not do that, I am sorry and saddened.

“I am really frustrated, the coach of Azam came back already, I sent them the route I would like to use from Belgium but they are saying they are not able to do it online, I don’t understand how it is getting out of hand because I want to be in Tanzania with the players before the league starts.

“I know they signed a big deal with La Liga on Sunday but they should now show that they are also a big club by making sure that their coach is back in Tanzania.”

Yanga will take on Mwadui FC in their opening league fixture at Kambarage Stadium.