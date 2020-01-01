Eymael: I trust Mkwasa will do a good job for Yanga SC in my absence

The Belgian coach says he doesn’t have any problem for his assistant to take charge while he makes his way to Dar es Salaam

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has confessed he doesn’t have any problems for assistant Boniface Mkwasa to take charge of the side when the Mainland resumes.

The Belgian coach is currently in his native country where he relocated to when the top-flight was halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the league set to resume from June 1 after President John Pombe Magufuli gave them the green light, Yanga have confirmed Mkwasa will step in for Eymael, as they try to secure his return to Dar es Salaam.

“I don’t have any problem at all with [Mkaswa] taking charge,” Eymael told Goal on Tuesday. [Mkwasa] is a very experienced coach and I will try to help him from my base here when the team starts training.

“He was with the team before me [as the head coach] and I think he can do the job better. I can do nothing now until I get to so the best thing now is to support Mkwasa.

“We have already talked and I will prepare training today [Tuesday], I will send him everything on training, but first things first, the players will have a test for fever and coronavirus before we start collective training.”

Eymael further revealed he will most likely arrive in Dar es Salaam on June 1 because he could get a second flight which will go directly to Tanzania.

“I am waiting for them [Yanga] to book my flight but the one that will land in Dar es Salaam on May 31 is taking 32 hours to go there because they have two big stopovers, and I don’t think I will be able to travel with that,” Eymael continued.

“Maybe I want them to book me on the second flight which will arrive on June 1. The problem with the flights was because the airport was closed and by the time they started to organising flights back to Tanzania when the airports opened, it took a lot of time.”

Eymael had stated in an earlier interview that the team is targeting the since the league is way beyond them, considering they are 20 points behind leaders Simba SC.

"It is impossible to win the league, if we win the league it will be a big miracle, the gap [between Yanga and Simba] was too big when I arrived and we cannot be champions this season," Eymael told Goal.

"Our focus now is to make sure we finish on the best position and that can be possible, especially finish in the second place behind Simba."

Yanga are still chasing the domestic cup as they are among the teams in the Round of 16 and Eymael is confident they can win the competition.