Eymael: I don’t know whether Yanga SC players are taking training seriously

The Belgian coach reveals to Goal he is not sure whether his players are following training tips he gave them when league took a break

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has stated he is not sure whether his players are taking the individual training he gave them when the Mainland took a break seriously.

The Tanzanian top-flight was halted for 30 days after the country confirmed their first case of coronavirus and it forced the former AFC coach to travel to his native for isolation.

However, Eymael, who joined Yanga from Black Leopards of after signing a short-term deal, went ahead to give his players some training tips as they isolate at home.

Eymael has now told Goal he cannot be certain whether his players are doing what he asked them to do during the lockdown.

“The players got individual programmes some of them are training and I saw them posting videos of training and you cannot control everyone,” Eymael told Goal on Tuesday.

“I am not in to control them but I know some of them are training and some of them I don’t know. I don’t know from Belgium if all of them are doing the training as I asked them or not.

“But it is necessary they take up the training sessions seriously because when the league resumes, we want to have a fit squad ready to play, I am praying they are all training same way I am seeing their videos on social media.”

On Monday, Eymael confirmed to Goal he will have to wait for long to join the team in Dar es Salaam after all flights to and from the country's airports were banned owing to the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the Tanzania authorities suspended all flights to and from the country's international airports and also implemented mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving from high-risk countries, even for those without symptoms.

“The [club] send me the latest news on airport ban, I had already received my ticket to go back on Wednesday, so what can I do now, I cannot go by swimming,” Eymael told Goal on Monday.

“I am not the only one, my fitness coach, my physio and there are also other players who are outside, foreign players who travelled to their native countries after the league took a break and the coach of Azam FC is also out of the country.”

Eymael is chasing the league title with Yanga alongside the domestic Cup.