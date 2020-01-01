Eymael: I am ready to face Simba SC if they beat Azam FC in FA Cup

The Belgian coach reveals to Goal he is not worried about the team they will face next in the semis of the domestic Cup

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael says he will not mind if they are drawn to face sworn rivals Simba SC in the next phase of the .

The Jangwani Street-based giants cruised into the last four of the domestic competition after coming from a goal down to sink Kagera Sugar 2-1 in a clash played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday night.

Kagera were the better side as they raided Yanga in the opening stages and it took them only 20 minutes to take a deserved lead when Aweku Ibrahim scored from close range.

Kagera went into the break enjoying a 1-0 lead and they should have scored more than the single goal as they dominated proceedings in the first period.

After the resumption, Yanga levelled matters when Molinga met a cross from a corner-kick to head home to score his third goal for the club in just three days. The Congolese import had scored two goals as Yanga came from a goal down to beat Ndanda FC 3-2 on Saturday.

Dues Kaseke then won the game for Timu ya Mwananchi after he slotted home from the penalty spot in the 76th minute after a Kagera defender was punished for bringing down Molinga.

Eymael has now told Goal he does not care who will be next opponent in the semi-finals as Simba and Azam are set to clash in the other quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

“To face Simba again? We are ready, but first, they play Azam, who are a very good side and we must wait for the outcome to see who comes top,” Eymael told Goal on Wednesday.

On the Kagera game, Eymael hit out at officiating once again, blaming the match officials for denying his side a clear penalty in the first half.

“The game was tough, it was a difficult game, we conceded a very silly goal, but we recovered and scored two nice goals, we should have received a penalty in the first half, it was a clear penalty, and I don’t know what the referee was thinking,” Eymael continued.

“My players were brought down inside the box and it is very clear that when you are fouled inside the box it is a clear penalty, I looked at the referee waving play on and was shocked with the decision, it was a clear penalty if you ask me.

“But I don’t want to talk more about it now, we have progressed to the semis and that was our main plan, we want to win the trophy and we will continue to work hard, my players showed good character and I am happy they are all coming back to fitness after that long break occasioned by the lockdown.”

In another quarter-final match played on Tuesday, Namungo FC made it to the last four after a goal in each half helped them to beat Alliance FC 2-0.

On Wednesday, newly crowned league champions Simba will take on Azam FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Sahare All-Stars will come up against Ndanda FC.