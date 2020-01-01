Eymael: Frustrated Yanga SC coach reveals trouble getting ticket to Tanzania

The Belgian tactician explains why it might take a little longer for him to link up with the giants ahead of the league's resumption

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has revealed he is getting frustrated with the delay by the club to send him an aeroplane ticket to return to Dar es Salaam ahead of the Mainland 's resumption.

The Tanzanian top-flight is set to restart on June 13 after it was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Football Federation (TFF) set to release fixtures for the remaining rounds of matches on Sunday, Eymael has cut a frustrated figure back in where he relocated to when the league was suspended.

“I am still in Belgium and I don’t know what they [Yanga] are doing out there because it is very frustrating,” Eymael told Goal on Sunday.

“I am not sorted with the ticket, I am ready to go to Tanzania but I am not sorted with the ticket, I don’t know what is the problem, they say they cannot book on the system they don’t see the flights on the system and they asked me to book online and I said it is too much to book online and that is why I am not sorted.

“The problem now here is yesterday [Saturday] I sent an email trying to book and it was not possible because it is weekend and I tried to book again through online and I didn’t get any response and remember on Monday it will be a public holiday in Belgium and that is another big problem.”

Yanga have already confirmed assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa will handle the side until the Belgian coach arrives in Tanzania.

In a previous interview with Goal, Eymael confessed he doesn’t have any problems with Mkwasa taking charge of the side in his absence.

“I don’t have any problem at all with [Mkaswa] taking charge,” Eymael told Goal. [Mkwasa] is a very experienced coach and I will try to help him from my base here when the team starts training.

“He was with the team before me [as the head coach] and I think he can do the job better. I can do nothing now until I get to Tanzania so the best thing now is to support Mkwasa.”

While Yanga don’t have a realistic chance of winning the league title, the Jangwani Street-based giants have a chance to win the domestic cup.

Yanga have been drawn to face Kagera Sugar in a quarter-final clash.

The Sugar Millers have seldom been a problem for Yanga, however, in the last meeting in January, they claimed a 3-0 win against the 27-time league champions.

The winner between Yanga SC and Kagera Sugar will play the winner between Simba SC and Azam FC for a place in the cup final.