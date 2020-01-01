Eymael: Finally, I have my travel ticket and will join Yanga SC soon

The Belgian coach can afford a smile after weeks of torture as he will be able to make it to Tanzania before the top-flight starts

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has finally secured an aeroplane ticket to travel to ahead of the Mainland resumption.

The Belgian coach relocated to his native country after the top-flight was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli giving the green light for sporting activities to resume, the remaining nine rounds of matches in the league will now restart on June 13.

Eymael had already complained about Yanga’s laxity to facilitate his return to the country, insisting it was “embarrassing and annoying” for his delayed return to handle the side.

However, Eymael has now told Goal everything has been sorted and he will travel from via on Monday night.

“I am okay now, I got my ticket to travel on [Monday night], finally to Tanzania, it is tough times because it has taken me ages to return to Tanzania,” Eymael explained to Goal on Monday.

“It is time for me to go back, it took much time, too much time to fly out from Belgium but I am happy I will be heading back to Dar es Salaam.”

The Belgian coach further said a number of fans had reached out to him after Yanga lost in a friendly against fellow league side KMC on Sunday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants suffered a 3-0 defeat against KMC in a match played at Uhuru Stadium, which both teams used to gauge their players ahead of the top-flight resumption on June 13.

“It is very unfortunate they lost in a friendly on Sunday and the fans are not happy,” Eymael continued.

“It was just a friendly and they have to understand the coach [Boniface Mkwasa] used it to gauge players.

“I understand Yanga fans are always mad when they lose a match but we will rectify the situation now I am heading to Tanzania and we will be ready for our first match on June 14.”

Yanga are already out of the running for the league as they sit third on the log, 20 points behind table-toppers and rivals Simba SC.

However, they still have a chance to win the domestic Cup where they are among the teams in the quarter-finals.