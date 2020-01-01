Eymael: Ex-Yanga SC coach in more trouble as TFF promise to report him to Fifa

The 60-year-old was fired by the 27-time league champions after making derogatory comments against the fans

The Football Federation (TFF) will take disciplinary action against former Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael for the demeaning comments he made on Wednesday, July 22 after a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar.

The Belgian is on record calling Tanzania fans dogs and comparing them to chatting monkeys after they showed displeasure in the changes made during the aforementioned match.

"TFF will take disciplinary action against [former] Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael and initiate legal proceedings against him in respective authorities following racist remarks made on the team's fans," read a statement signed by TFF Communications Officer Cliford Mario Ndimbo and obtained by Goal.

"TFF will also communicate the same to the World Football Governing Body (Fifa) on the racist remarks made, hoping action will be made to ensure the coach does not repeat the same wherever he goes."

On Monday, July 27, Yanga confirmed the exit of the veteran coach.

"Yanga management has been saddened by inhumane and racist remarks made by coach Luc Eymael and reported by several media outlets as well as social media," the 27-time-league champions said in a statement signed by interim Secretary-General Simon Patrick and obtained by Goal.

"Owing to those unsporting remarks, Yanga management has decided to fire Luc Eymael effective today, Monday, July 27 and will ensure he leaves the country as soon as possible."

The Jangwani-based side have also apologised to respective authorities for the remarks made by the 60-year-old.

"The management apologises to the country's leaders, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), members, Yanga fans and the citizens in general for the disgusting and demeaning remarks by coach Luc Eymael.

"Yanga SC values and believe in pillars of discipline and humanity, and is against any form of racism."

Eymael was appointed to lead Wananchi in January, taking over from Congolese tactician Mwinyi Zahera.

The Belgian coach is known for speaking his mind and has a history of making controversial remarks.

During his tenure, Yanga struggled for consistency; he had a target of winning the and ensure the team play in the Caf Confederation Cup next season, but a 4-1 loss to Simba SC in the cup semi-finals meant he missed out on his target of cup glory.