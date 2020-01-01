Eymael distances himself from Morrison discipline issue, Shaibu hints at Yanga SC return

The Ghanaian winger’s recent behaviour has been questioned and now his coach says he is not the right person to handle it

Bernard Morrison's discipline at Yanga SC has continued to generate heat after he stormed off the pitch on July 12 during the semi-final match against Simba SC.

Yanga’s head coach Luc Eymael maintains he is not the ideal person to deal with the players’ disciplinary issues as that is the sole duty of the club's higher-ups.

Morrison has not prominently featured for Yanga since the Tanzanian Mainland resumed in mid-June due to the issue surrounding his contract.

The Ghanaian maintains he signed a short-term deal with the club while the officials claim he has indeed extended the contract signed in January.

“I am obliged to say that a player has got poor discipline but the full responsibility lies in the hands of those who pay his salaries. My main duty is to ensure the team is doing good,” Eymael told Mwanaspoti.

“It is the club that needs to talk and deal with Morrison's issue and not me. My job is to coach, propose proper diet and other issues.”

Yanga SC media officer Hassan Bumbuli said they will not deal with the Ghanaian now given the team is focused on other important matters.

“We have put aside issues to do with Morrison and now our energy is focused on the remaining league matches. What do we do to finish second on the table? That is the question we are dealing with now,” Hassan told Mwanaspoti as well.

On Thursday, Yanga captain Papy Tshishimbi called on players to respect the club even if they are performing well.

“Players must always remain disciplined and even if one is going to score 200 goals he must remember the club is always bigger than an individual,” Tshishimbi said.

“Matters of discipline must be looked into deeper or it may end up bringing more harm to the team than before.”

Meanwhile, defender Abdalla Shaibu has expressed his willingness to work with Yanga again.

“I am here to train and keep fit as I sort my issues. If the coach is going to be impressed, then I have no reason not to play for Yanga once more,” Shaibu told Mwanaspoti.

“I am not going to divulge everything that is going on because I believe it is time to reflect and see whether I can go abroad and try out anew.”

Shaibu left Yanga to join MFK Vyskov of the last year and later had a trial stint with FK Rigas of Latvia. He ended up returning after the trials were unsuccessful and could be part of Yanga’s 2020/21 squad.

He is currently training with the club at Ubungo in Dar es Salaam.