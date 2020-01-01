Eymael demands quick response from Yanga SC against Namungo FC after KMC defeat

The Belgian coach has demanded a quick response from his players after they lost in their last league outing

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has called on his players to produce a quick response and bag maximum points when they take on Namungo FC in the Mainland on Sunday.

The Tanzanian giants suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to KMC in their last league outing, a defeat which came after they had won a derby against rivals Simba SC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Belgian has now called on his players to bounce back to winning ways against Namungo.

“I don’t think we deserved ti lose against KMC, we forgot we were playing a league match after winning the derby and lost the match,” Eymael told Goal.

“It is time for my players to bounce back now and win the match [against Namungo].

"We don’t have any shortcut apart from getting a win, we have talked during the three days we have had since the defeat to KMC and I have asked them for a quick response.

“I know they will give me what I want…a win and nothing else.”

It will be a tight and thrilling battle between two teams who are separated by one point on the table. Yanga are third on 50 points from 26 matches and Namungo are fourth on the log with 49 points from 27 matches.

Namungo will be aiming at dislodging Yanga in third place, while Yanga will be battling to keep their grip on the third slot and close the gap to second-placed Azam FC, who are on 54 points from 28 matches.

The last time Namungo won at their turf was on February 22, when they defeated Azam 1-0 courtesy of Lusajo Reliant's 60th-minute goal.

Defending champions Simba are top of the 20-team table on 71 points from 28 outings.