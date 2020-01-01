Eymael: Belgian insists Yanga SC have to win FA Cup to lure quality players

The veteran tactician has also insisted they are targeting maximum points from their remaining league matches

Yanga SC coach Luc Eymael believes they have to win the and earn the right to represent in the Caf Confederation Cup to stand a chance of signing the best possible players.

The 27-time league champions are keen on bolstering their squad to have a competitive edge in both the domestic and international competitions. However, the Belgian believes it will not be easy to bring quality players on board if they fail to qualify for continental football.

"The Tanzania Mainland League title is seemingly headed to Simba SC and we cannot stop them," Eymael is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"But the FA Cup is still available and we want to put our energy on it and ensure we win it. It is our only chance of playing in continental competitions next season.

"It will be easier to bring on board quality players with continental football to offer and it is the reason why we are keen on winning the FA."

"We still though want to win our remaining 11 games in the league and finish the season in the best way possible."

The 60-year-old has also insisted he will have clauses in the contracts drafted by the team which will push new signings to give their best for the former league champions.

"I want to be involved in drafting the contracts of the players coming on board. We have to be careful this time around to make sure they have a positive impact on Yanga.

"We made mistakes in the signings of players in the past and we do not want to repeat the same.

"I gave the management a list of players to be signed and it is being worked on. We will have to be extra careful because the transfer period might be short."

The experienced tactician has also fired a warning shot to players that next season will not be business as usual.

"I will be strict and tough on players who will not follow my instructions. We have to deliver and it is also the reason why no player will be signed at the club without my consent."