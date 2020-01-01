Eymael and Yikpe open up on their ambitions at Yanga SC

The two joined the Mwananchi club in January and have already made their targets clear

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael claims it will take the shortest possible time for the players to understand his playing style.

Eymael was appointed to take over at Yanga this week and has already said he is impressed by what he has seen at his new club. The Belgian tactician has also revealed his love for an attacking style of football.

“It is a matter of time before we get where we want to be and what has made me happier is the fact every player has shown dedication and desire to fight for positions in the starting team. That has encouraged me a lot,” Eymael told Mwanaspoti.

“Personally, I would like to see us mostly play with the ball on the ground as we build to attack. I have never been a fan of a play where the ball spends a lot of time more in the air than on the ground.”

“We have already laid the foundation of how I would like Yanga to play.”

The former AFC coach will oversee his first game as Yanga take on Kagera Sugar at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

“I have never seen them [Kagera Sugar] play but I have been briefed on how they usually do and that has been our benchmark on preparations for the game,” the veteran tactician said.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Gnamien Yikpe has said he is hoping to open his goal account with the Mwanachi team against the Sugar Millers. The Ivorian striker joined Yanga in the ongoing transfer window from and has stated his ambition while at the club.

“I have no doubt in my abilities to score goals at all. I am very ready to help my team get good results this season,” Yikpe said.

The match between Yanga and Kagera Sugar will kick-off at 3:00 EAT.