Eymael and Molinga finally link up with Yanga SC squad in Shinyanga

The Belgian tactician has linked up with the rest of the squad squad alongside the Congolese striker for the first match

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael and striker David Molinga have finally joined the team’s camp in Shinyanga ahead of the Mainland resumption.

While coach Eymael arrived late from his native owing to travel issues, Molinga was among the players left behind as Yanga travelled to Shinyanga ahead of their first match against Mwadui on Saturday.

The club’s assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa, who was sitting-in for Eymael, could not reveal the reason for dropping the Congolese import, but confirmed they will miss the services of another player – Bernard Morrison - through "domestic issues".

“We have worked hard to rectify a few mistakes which cropped up during our defeat to KMC in a friendly and I am sure the boys are ready to take on Mwadui and return home with maximum points,” Mkwasa told reporters earlier this week.

“We are missing a number of players the likes of Morrison, who is left behind because of domestic issues but I am confident the squad we have will win the match."

The Congolese striker, who had trained with the team since the ban on sporting activities was lifted before he was left out, has travelled alongside Eymael to Shinyanga on Friday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants have, however, not revealed details as to why the player was making a comeback to the squad despite being overlooked by Mkwasa earlier.

Meanwhile, Eymael has told Goal he is ready to lead Yanga to a respectable position after finally arriving in on Wednesday.

“I arrived a tired man having to travel to and then to Ethiopia where we had a four-hour stopover before connecting to Dar es Salaam, it is the reason I did not travel to Shinyanga on Thursday,” Eymael told Goal.

“I know the fans are not happy because we lost the friendly against KMC but my target, for now, is to make sure we get a good finish in the remaining matches and also win the .

“But first of all, I will meet with my players today [Friday], I want to see their fitness level and if they are looking sharp, I know the assistant coach Mkwasa has been doing a great job but it is from my first meeting with the players when I am be able to set more targets.”

Yanga are currently third on the 20-team league table with 51 points, 20 points fewer than table-toppers Simba SC while Azam FC are placed in the second position with 54 points.

The match against Mwadui will be staged at Kambarage Stadium on Saturday.