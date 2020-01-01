'Extraordinary' Klostermann fast enough to stop Mbappe, says former RB Leipzig coach

The defender has plenty more development ahead of him and has been backed by his ex-boss to continue mixing it with some of football's best

Former coach Alexander Zorniger has sung the praises of Lukas Klostermann, claiming that the “extraordinary” full-back has enough pace in his locker to stop the likes of 's Kylian Mbappe.

Klostermann joined Leipzig in 2014, originally on a four-year deal, when the club were still making their way up through the ranks of 's league system.

The 23-year-old has since established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for a club that are now challenging for honours in the , and former trainer Zorniger spoke to Goal and SPOX about the defender's early days at the Red Bull Arena.

More teams

"His development is very, very extraordinary," the 52-year-old said. "Thanks to his speed, he could even stop Kylian Mbappe.

"We got Lukas from VfL Bochum in 2014. At that time, Peter Neururer was a coach. Peter is known for being straight with his opinions – he doesn't shy away. Peter said: 'Lukas is on the best path to becoming a national team player'.

"Lukas' speed was – and is – a weapon. He has a great family and stays very grounded. At the same time, he also had significant issues with his technical ability, which is why I thought: 'It's still a very long way to the national team'. But Peter showed great foresight with Lukas."

More than just being a speed merchant, Klostermann's consistency in his performances is another major factor in what makes the Germany international such a special talent in Zorniger's eyes – even if he doesn't always play perfectly.

Article continues below

“He is very, very rarely evaluated extremely positively after a game, but he always achieves at least 85 per cent of his maximum performance,” Zorniger said. “This is incredibly valuable for a coach.

“Highly gifted attackers in particular can sometimes drop off in terms of performance. That's why you need consistent performers like Lukas, Willi Orban or Dayot Upamecano in your team.”

Klostermann, who can also operate at centre-back, extended his contract with RB Leipzig earlier this month, putting pen to paper on a deal that takes him through to 2024.