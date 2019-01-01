EXTRA TIME: Watch Demba Ba’s bizarre announcement as Istanbul Basaksehir player
Comments()
seskimphoto.com
From wearing an owl mask to getting his picture fixed in edited Turkish soap operas, Istanbul Basaksehir
Demba Ba joined Basaksehir on loan until the end of the season from Shanghai Shenhua on Tuesday.
Abdullah Avci's men are nicknamed the Owls and
January 22, 2019
In what seemed to be the announcement video, the former Chelsea and Newcastle United attacker was welcomed as 'the Godfather' followed by scenes from some Turkish soap operas before his face was finally revealed.
✍🏿 Hoş geldin @dembabafoot. pic.twitter.com/eGLl7BF8Lz — İstanbul Başakşehir (@ibfk2014) January 22, 2019