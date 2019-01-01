EXTRA TIME: Morocco's Medhi Benatia and Amine Harit chilling before Afcon duty
Morocco captain Medhi Benatia and midfielder Amine Harit linked up in Qatar to enjoy some 'family time' together before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Following the conclusion of the German Bundesliga last Saturday, Schalke's Harit made a trip to the Asian country to chill with the Al Duhail centre-back.
The duo are probably recharging their energy for the continental showpiece, which starts next month in Egypt, after a season's intense club football.
Morocco coach Herve Renard is yet to release his squad list for the biennial competition scheduled to begin on June 21.
The Atlas Lions have been paired against Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa in Group D.