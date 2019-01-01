EXTRA TIME: Celebrity support pours in for Ghana as Afcon 2019 opener beckons

Many have taken to social media to wish the Black Stars well ahead of the commencement of the team's campaign at the continental fiesta

As kick-off time for 's (Afcon) opener against Benin draws closer, the support for the team keeps rising.

On the quest to rule the continent for the first time in 37 years, the Black Stars are enjoying undoubtedly their biggest support since their quarter-final run at the 2010 Fifa World Cup in .

Ahead of the 18:00 GMT kick-off at 's Ismailia Stadium, many have taken to social media to throw their weight behind James Appiah's outfit.

Below are some well-wishes from some Ghanaian icons including legend Michael Essien, music sensation Sarkodie and celebrated actress Joselyn Dumas.



Good luck #BlackStars in your quest to win #Afcon2019. Wishing you all the best and make #Ghana proud. ⚽️⚽️🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/t9zJfEL5ct — Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) June 25, 2019

GHANA 🇬🇭... LET’S G⚽️!!! 💪🏾 — JOSELYN DUMAS® (@Joselyn_Dumas) June 25, 2019

Good luck to the entire team, go for the kill, you have my support #BlackStars #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/8nMyPDD70O — Ebenezer Ofori (@Ebenezer_ofori8) June 25, 2019

Anyways...good luck black stars, make this sad country proud. — Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) June 25, 2019

Red Yellow Green & Black Star 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #TeamGhana 🇬🇭 — Miss. Federer (@Bridget_Otoo) June 25, 2019

It time to make the nation proud and l know you guys can do it. Good luck guys. God be with u all #BLACKSTARS #Afcon19 🙏🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/cSzZYZvWGO — Bernard Tekpetey (@BTekpetey32) June 25, 2019

Good luck guys🙏wishing you all the best in today’s game 🙏💪 let’s go Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/p23D63hgPs — Emmanuel Boateng (@EmmanuelBoaten8) June 25, 2019