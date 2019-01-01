EXTRA TIME: Bursaspor offer Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu customised kits

The Turkish Super Lig might be plotting a move to take their former talisman on loan before the Chinese Super League resumes in March

Bursaspor have offered Beijing Guoan forward Cedric Bakambu a variety of their new season kits to aid his off-season training.

Bursa, one of the lowest scoring sides in the Turkish top-flight with 17 goals from as many games, made the rather fascinating gesture to their former attacker.

The 27-year-old scored 19 goals in 23 league outings in the Chinese Super League last term.

However, with the January transfer window still open and a new Chinese top-flight season to kick off in March, the Turkish side might turn their attention to Bakambu for solution in the final third.

"You can continue your training sessions with our new season jerseys Bakambu," the club wrote on Instagram.

The DR Congo international turned out for the Green Crocodiles in the 2014-15 after completing a four-year deal from Sochaux but his stay in Turkey was cut short at the end of his debut season with a move to Villarreal.

During his stint at the Timsah Arena, Bakambu returned 13 goals in 27 Super Lig outings and also guided them to the Turkish Cup final as the competition's top scorer with eight goals in 12 games.