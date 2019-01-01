EXTRA TIME: Africa reacts to U20 World Cup draw

South Africa, Mali, Senegal and Nigeria are the four African nations participating in Poland 2019 from May 23 to June 15

Recently crowned U20 Afcon champions Mali were placed in Group E with , and .

The 2013 world champions in this age group, France is the most difficult game on paper.

2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations runners-up are in Group A with hosts , as well as and Tahiti.

's Amajita are in the group of death with , and . There's not only two elite teams in this group, but Argentina are also the most successful nation in this division's history.

are in Group D with reigning Concacaf champions USA, as well as and . They might seem to have the easiest opportunity to progress to the knockout stage but tournaments don't always play as it seems on paper.

Here's how fans from across the continent reacted to the draw.

A tough group for Amajita in Poland!! All the best to @ThaboSenong and his charges!! https://t.co/E7vfNu0juT — Lwazi Ziqubu (@SportsGuyLwazi) February 24, 2019

FIFA Under 20 world Draw: Flying Eagles land favourable draw.



Group D





Nigeria

USA

Ukraine — Wole Opatola (@WoleOpatola) February 24, 2019

Qatar Nigeria Ukraine and USA for men's U20 World Cup Group D. Gotta like the US's chances of getting out of that group #usynt — Bearded Jack (@JackVenezia) February 24, 2019

#foot Mondial U20 : les Bleuets avec le Mali, l’Arabie saoudite et le Panama https://t.co/vAfTWQWBo9 via @LeTelegramme — Le Télégramme Sport (@TelegrammeSport) February 24, 2019

CdM U20 : l’équipe de France défiera le Panama, le Mali et l’Arabie Saoudite ! | Foot mercato https://t.co/e2opW4cGKK — Football-addict.com (@FootAddictFR) February 24, 2019

Looking forward to another exciting FIFA U20 World Cup!.



Im sure the boys cannot wait! 🇺🇸



#FINALE #CAN U20 : Le Mali cloue le #Sénégal au poteauhttps://t.co/t6AMBHVKfE

La #finale de la 21e #CAN U20 «Niger 2019» était inédite car opposant deux pays qui n’avaient pas réussi à se hisser sur la plus haute marche du podium de la compétition. Et, finalement, le trophée ... pic.twitter.com/JWu3B43t73 — farafinet (@farafinet) February 22, 2019

Tough group for Amajita. https://t.co/UIfq01paft — Pro Philani Ndlela (@prophilani) February 24, 2019