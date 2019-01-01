EXTRA TIME: Africa reacts to U20 World Cup draw
Recently crowned U20 Afcon champions Mali were placed in Group E with France, Panama and Saudi Arabia.
The 2013 world champions in this age group, France is the most difficult game on paper.
2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations runners-up Senegal are in Group A with hosts Poland, as well as Colombia and Tahiti.
Nigeria are in Group D with reigning Concacaf champions USA, as well as Qatar and Ukraine. They might seem to have the easiest opportunity to progress to the knockout stage but tournaments don't always play as it seems on paper.
Here's how fans from across the continent reacted to the draw.
A tough group for Amajita in Poland!! All the best to @ThaboSenong and his charges!! https://t.co/E7vfNu0juT— Lwazi Ziqubu (@SportsGuyLwazi) February 24, 2019
Behind coach Thabo Senong's @SAFA_net Amajita!! https://t.co/n0HqHWakz7— SiphumaWaJimWaJack (@DukeOfTshidele) February 24, 2019
FIFA Under 20 world Draw: Flying Eagles land favourable draw.— Wole Opatola (@WoleOpatola) February 24, 2019
Qatar national football team U-20 has been drawn in Group D in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019, alongside Nigeria, Ukraine, & USA. #U20WC #Qatar #Football @QFA @FIFAcom #WorldCupPoland2019 pic.twitter.com/D6UznoyOfF— Alkass Digital (@alkassdigital) February 24, 2019
#U20WC am not boasting. This group is favourable— IBM Republic (@ibrocated) February 24, 2019
Qatar Nigeria Ukraine and USA for men's U20 World Cup Group D. Gotta like the US's chances of getting out of that group #usynt— Bearded Jack (@JackVenezia) February 24, 2019
U20 World Cup— Simon Edwards (@SimonEdwardsSAF) February 24, 2019
Colombia drawn with host nation Poland in a group from which they should progress.
So much will come down to if they opt to call up any of their decent striking options, nobody in Chile was remotely competent.
#foot Mondial U20 : les Bleuets avec le Mali, l’Arabie saoudite et le Panama https://t.co/vAfTWQWBo9 via @LeTelegramme— Le Télégramme Sport (@TelegrammeSport) February 24, 2019
CdM U20 : l’équipe de France défiera le Panama, le Mali et l’Arabie Saoudite ! | Foot mercato https://t.co/e2opW4cGKK— Football-addict.com (@FootAddictFR) February 24, 2019
Les U20 de @BernardDiomede connaissent leurs adversaires à la Coupe du Monde en Pologne (23 mai-15 juin) dans le Groupe E :— Yann Perrin (@yannper1) February 24, 2019
Looking forward to another exciting FIFA U20 World Cup!.— Tab Ramos (@RamosTab) February 24, 2019
Im sure the boys cannot wait! 🇺🇸
#FINALE #CAN U20 : Le Mali cloue le #Sénégal au poteauhttps://t.co/t6AMBHVKfE— farafinet (@farafinet) February 22, 2019
La #finale de la 21e #CAN U20 «Niger 2019» était inédite car opposant deux pays qui n’avaient pas réussi à se hisser sur la plus haute marche du podium de la compétition. Et, finalement, le trophée ... pic.twitter.com/JWu3B43t73
Tough group for Amajita. https://t.co/UIfq01paft— Pro Philani Ndlela (@prophilani) February 24, 2019
#Amajita handed a tough #U20WC draw for the showpiece in Poland this year.— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz07Kohler) February 24, 2019
