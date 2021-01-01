Expulsion, relegation among coronavirus penalties for non-compliant Rwandan clubs

The league had to be paused after four matches given the surging cases Covid-19 infections within the football fraternity

Football Association of Rwanda (Ferwafa) has revealed tougher coronavirus regulations would be taken before football activities resume.

The government suspended football actions after the Covid-19 cases surged and the suspension step was taken on December 12 after the domestic league had begun on December 4.

According to The New Times, the move to suspend the league, after only four games had been played, was taken after some clubs faked Covid-19 results while others took the guidelines lightly.

The failure to abide by the new regulations may result in the complete expulsion of a team or relegation to the lower-tier.

Ferwafa president Jean Damascene Sekamana revealed plans are underway to restart the in February after serious measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus have been put in place.

“The league was suspended because clubs did not follow the measures,” Sekamana told The New Times. “We hope to get clearance from the government to restart the league when we are sure that clubs will adhere to the guidelines.

The punishment that includes league expulsion or relegation was decided upon after Ferwafa and clubs from all the leagues met and discussed the way forward according to Semakana.

“Some clubs took the guidelines lightly because they thought the punishment for violation was not too much,” the president added. “We have however revised that and agreed on tougher punishments.”

Rayon Sports, APR FC, AS Kigali, Marines FC, Musanze FC, Rutsiro FC, Sunrise FC, AS Muhanga, Kiyovu Sports and Etincelles FC were among the teams that had reported Covid-19 infections before the league was suspended in December.

In the Second Division, Amagaju FC are the only ones who had reported positive cases.

Marines FC were on top of the table with seven points when the league was stopped while Musanze FC had six points as Etincelles FC were third with four.

APR had played just one game as they were engaged in the Caf against ’s . They were seventh as they had picked up a victory while Rayon Sports were a distant 11th after a 1-1 draw against Rutsiro FC in their only match.

AS Kigali were allowed to continue with preparations as they played KCCA FC in the Caf Confederation Cup in Wednesday.