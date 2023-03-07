- Weghorst touched 'This is Anfield' sign
- Has received criticism for doing so
- Has explained why he did it
WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst, already struggling since joining United, made the ill-fated choice to touch the famous sign in an effort to wind up Liverpool. It didn't work, of course, as the Reds handed his team their worst-ever Premier League defeat.Twitter
WHAT THEY SAID: "Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one, it's worth it because you amazing United fans are important to me," Weghorst said in a statement. "So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.
"From the national team, I know that Virgil [van Dijk] always touches that sign and I went to stop him touching it to try and wind him up before the game. As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag has taken a harsh approach with his squad this week after the 7-0 result at Anfield, trying to harden the mentality of his players to avoid similar meltdowns in the future.
Weghorst, meanwhile, has made trolling opponents a habit, memorably squabbling with Lionel Messi at the World Cup in an incident that has led him to be teased by club team-mate Lisandro Martinez.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Weghorst could feature in Thursday's Europa League match against Real Betis at Old Trafford.