Explained: Why Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes & Harry Maguire aren't in Man Utd's squad to face Leeds in pre-season opener as they train abroad instead

Manchester United begin their pre-season campaign against Leeds on Wednesday, but will be without Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Maguire & Fernandes in Portugal

Rashford in Los Angeles

Internationals due back next week

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United play their first pre-season friendly on Wednesday against Leeds and have named a strong squad, including new signing Mason Mount, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. But Erik ten Hag will be without many of his key players including Rashford, Maguire, Fernandes and many others.

WHY ARE RASHFORD, MAGUIRE AND FERNANDES NOT IN OSLO? The trio, as well as a number of other players, are not due to report back to training yet as they are allowed a three-week holiday before they prepare for the new season. While most United players returned to training last week, those who played in international matches in June were allowed an extra week off in order to recover.

WHAT HAVE THEY BEEN DOING INSTEAD? The United stars have not been resting on their laurels, however. Maguire has been training hard in Portugal under the guidance of former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho, being put through his paces alongside fellow United defender Diogo Dalot. Fernandes has also been working hard in Portugal, training in the Algarve alongside international team-mate Joao Cancelo and Arsenal-bound Declan Rice. Marcus Rashford has also posted pictures of himself training in a sunny climate and has recently been holidaying in the United States with Tyrell Malacia.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire's future at United is still unclear. The club are reportedly willing to sell him -but only for £50 million ($64m). Rashford is set to sign a new contract with United which will make him the club's highest-paid player.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After facing Leeds, United will play against Lyon in Glasgow before jetting off to the United States for their pre-season tour.