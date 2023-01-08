Explained: Why Man Utd's fixture vs Crystal Palace has been rearranged between huge Man City & Arsenal clashes

Manchester United’s rearranged fixture with Crystal Palace will take place on January 18, in between huge clashes with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Tie initially scheduled for September 11

Postponed due to death of Queen Elizabeth II

Added to crucial run for Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils saw a trip to Selhurst Park that was pencilled in for September 11 postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Said contest now has a revised date, with the fixture being fitted into a packed schedule after United and Palace avoided the need for FA Cup third-round replays in 2022-23 – with the Red Devils seeing off Everton 3-1 while the Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

WHY THAT DATE FOR MAN UTD? January 18 has been picked by the Premier League as United will have no other free midweeks if they remain in the Carabao Cup, Europa League and require replays in upcoming FA Cup contests. A statement confirming the rearrangement read: “The Premier League apologises to fans for the late notice in confirming this fixture and understands supporters’ frustrations. While the League endeavours to give as much notice as possible for rescheduling, the unique circumstances around this fixture meant this was not possible.”

STORY IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United will now head to south London four days after taking in a derby date with Manchester City at Old Trafford and four before they head to Emirates Stadium for a meeting with current Premier League leaders Arsenal. United currently sit fourth in the table, nine points behind the Gunners and just four adrift of arch-rivals City.