Explained: Why Man City's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid was delayed

WHAT HAPPENED? The match was delayed by 45 minutes following heavy rain in the South Korean capital. Images on social media showed the pitch at the Seoul World Cup stadium covered in water but the thunderstorm eventually ceased and following a pitch inspection it was confirmed that the match would go ahead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pep Guardiola named a full-strength starting line-up for the match against Diego Simeone's side, with Ederson starting in goal and Erling Haaland leading the attack. The match was the third and final match of City's tour of Asia. They beat Yokohama F Marinos 5-3 in Tokyo and then defeated Bayern Munich 3-1 in the Japanese capital before heading to South Korea.

WHAT NEXT: City will face Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6. They then begin their defence of the Premier League title away to Burnley on August 11.