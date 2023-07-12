Explained: Why Fred missed Manchester United friendly against Leeds as club seem to deny Fulham transfer rumours

- Fred's omission from the squad explained
- United cite workload management
- Brazilian linked with Fulham
WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old Brazilian was missing from Erik ten Hag's first line-up of the pre-season in Oslo. The former Shaktar Donetsk midfielder has been subject to interest from Fulham.
WHY WAS FRED EXCLUDED? The Red Devils pointed towards the need to manage the Brazilian's workload as the reason for his absence, in a clear attempt quieten chatter around the decision to leave him out.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Fred's omission is purely a precaution and because he is managing his workload after returning for training at Carrington last week," said United in an official statement.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and has changed agents this summer. The Red Devils are looking to trim their squad after bringing in Mason Mount from Chelsea.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED: Ten Hag's side will face Lyon in their next pre-season friendly on July 19.