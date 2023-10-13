Explained: Why Brazil legend Cafu wants to sue former club Roma & Qatar Airways for £10m

Brazil legend Cafu reportedly plans to file a lawsuit against Qatar Airways and his previous club Roma for allegedly violating his image rights.

Cafu set to sue Qatar Airways and Roma

Appeared in testimonial film in 2019

Was not compensated for appearance

WHAT HAPPENED? Cafu plans to sue Roma and Qatar Airways for violating his image rights for a club testimonial the player played in 2019, according to Il Messaggero via Football Italia. Cafu reportedly consented to appear in the club's testimonial in a film four years ago as part of a collaboration with former sponsor Qatar Airways.

WHY THE LAWSUIT? He travelled to Warsaw, where a safety film was produced and swiftly aired on television. According to reports, Cafu urged his agent, Vincenzo Aliotta, to negotiate a financial arrangement with Roma, but the talks were reported to have gone slowly and frequently been postponed.

Then, in 2020, the Italian side was sold to the Friedkin family by then-owner James Palotta before an agreement with Cafu could be reached. The 53-year-old apparently continued to wait and was hesitant to file a lawsuit 'due to his love of the club.'

However, it appears that he has now made the decision to pursue legal action and is seeking about £10 million ($12 million) in damages 'based on the 46-month period in which the advertisement was shown and his regular sponsorship arrangements'.

IN A PHOTO:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cafu made 37 appearances in all competitions alongside legendary players like Vincenzo Montella, Francesco Totti, and Gabriel Batistuta during Roma's last Serie A championship win in 2000/01.

WHAT'S NEXT: The last day for negotiations has been scheduled for November 17, and if no deal is reached by then, the ex-player will sue the two parties to resolve the issue of financial compensation in court.