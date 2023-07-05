Explained: Why online casino Stake will not feature on Chelsea shirts as club searches for new sponsor

Chelsea have put a stop to negotiations with online casino Stake over becoming their new front-of-shirt sponsor for next season.

Blues searching for new sponsor

Were close to agreement with Stake

Pulled out because of fan criticism

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were close to an agreement over a one-year deal that would have seen Stake's logo on the front of the team's jerseys for the 2023-24 campaign.

WHY HAVE CHELSEA PULLED OUT? The London club have withdrawn from the negotiations due to criticism from fan groups, according to The Telegraph, amid concern over partnering with a betting firm and potential reputational damage as a result.

IN A PHOTO:

(C)Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's deal with current shirt sponsor Three ends this summer and the Blues have been in negotiations with several companies. They are said to have turned down an offer from Allianz to have the German insurance giant's name on the front of next season's shirts, while talks with a company from the cryptocurrency industry are said to have broken down.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Stamford Bridge side will hold talks with other companies as they look to secure a lucrative deal ahead of the coming campaign.